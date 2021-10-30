Watch: Daniel Cormier eats a lethal punch from internet sensation Hasbulla at UFC 267, 'DC' says "I deserved it"

One of the biggest narratives surrounding UFC 267 is the attendance of Hasbulla Magomedov.

The Dagestani social media star is close friends with Islam Makhachev and will be supporting him in his fight against Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker.

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel 'DC' Cormier ran into Hasbulla during the event in Abu Dhabi. Cormier attempted to take a video with him octagon side.

However, Hasbulla gave 'DC' more than he bargained for, landing a brutal right hand on Cormier's chin. The UFC color commentator posted the hilarious video to Twitter, paired with the following caption:

"Can't believe I dropped my hands around this guy! I deserved it."

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Can’t believe I dropped my hands around this guy! I deserved it Can’t believe I dropped my hands around this guy! I deserved it https://t.co/9wnwGAPEba

Will Hasbulla ever step into the octagon?

Hasbulla is clearly willing to take on any opposition, as the video with Daniel Cormier proves. He has been linked to a potential fight against fellow Russian social media star Abdu Rozik.

Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev have added fuel to the fire, appearing to promise aid in training the pair for a potential bout. Considering Makhachev and Hasbulla's history, it would not be surprising to see them train together.

Speaking in the build-up to UFC 267, Dan Hooker revealed that he would legitimately help Abdu prepare for the matchup. In response, Hasbulla later posted a message to the New Zealander, stating:

"Dan Hooker, listen to me my brother. Smesh you. Be careful."

Abdu Rozik also weighed in and had the following to say:

"Hi Dan Hooker. Knock out Islam. Hasbulla, I'm coming for you."

Whether a fight between Hasbulla and Abdu is actually made remains to be seen. However, what is for certain is the fight between Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The two elite lightweights will clash on the UFC 267 main card later today. Hooker last competed just over a month ago at UFC 266. When Rafael dos Anjos dropped out of his fight with Makhachev, 'The Hangman' stepped up.

Edited by Harvey Leonard