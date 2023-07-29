WATCH: Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford show respect during final face-off

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is just hours away, and the two are ready to get at it.

'The Truth' and 'Bud' are considered two of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet. Tonight from Las Vegas, the two champions will clash to establish the first undisputed welterweight titleholder in the division's four-belt history.

While there's been speculation that the event might not outsell April's Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, the welterweight clash is considered arguably the biggest of 2023. Regardless of pay-per-view buy rates, the two will go to war in a fight that fans have wanted for years.

Nonetheless, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have built the fight differently than most. While there's been trash talk between camps, the two fighters themselves have been respectful of one another. At weigh-ins last night, they continued that respect.

In the final ceremonial weigh-in, the two were seen talking and exchanging some nice comments. For his part, Spence Jr. thanked his fellow champion for helping make the bout finally happen. Crawford famously signed with Showtime, leaving ESPN to make the fight happen.

That didn't go unnoticed, with Spence Jr. stating:

"I wanted to thank you for making this fight happen... We gonna make bank!"

In response, Crawford made it clear that the two fighters made it happen themselves. He stated:

"I know, you ain't got to thank me either. Thank each other, we gonna make history."

🥊 Errol Spence Jr Terence Crawford

Undisputed Welterweight Championship



WHO WINS? 🤔



RESPECT AT THE FINAL FACE-OFF

Mike Tyson gives prediction for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

One of the greatest of all time, Mike Tyson has weighed in on Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford.

For his part, Tyson was a present fixture in fight week activities. Over the last few years, 'Iron Mike' has been a promoter of the sport, but not in the conventional sense.

In April, he was present for Ryan Garcia's clash with Gervonta Davis, getting a huge response at weigh-ins. The same happened when the heavyweight legend took the stage yesterday for the ceremonial weigh-ins between Spence Jr. and Crawford.

Nonetheless, the legend previously gave his thoughts in a recent edition of his podcast. There, he predicted that Terence Crawford would be victorious, comparing his performance against Shawn Porter vs. Errol Spence Jr.

On the 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, the heavyweight legend stated:

“I like Crawford a lot [in that fight]. He beat Porter with relative ease. I like Crawford but it’s not going to be an easy fight.”