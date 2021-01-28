Watch: Is Ben Askren's boxing bad enough to make him the underdog against Jake Paul?

Internet celebrity turned professional boxer Jake Paul is going to have his third pro boxing fight on April 17 against former UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

Since the match announcement, combat sports fans and experts have been debating over Askren's boxing skills and abilities. Although he was a welterweight champion in two different fighting organizations and unbeaten until joining the UFC, "Funky" never really made use of his punches.

Breaking: Internet personality turned pro boxer Jake Paul will fight former UFC fighter Ben Askren in an eight-round pro boxing match on April 17, Triller Founder Ryan Kavanaugh told @arielhelwani.



(h/t @ESPNRingside) pic.twitter.com/wJNpjdWZEc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2021

A former gold medalist wrestler and an Olympian, Askren switched on his superior grappling to defeat his mixed martial arts' opponents, even those who had a far better stand up game than his.

With all of that in mind, let's analyze Askren's actual boxing level. Here are some videos compiling his "striking abilities" and further analyzing how the fight can unfold:

The case for Ben Askren

Evidently, boxing is not one of Ben Askren's most prominent skills. The former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion is well aware of that and has already admitted it ahead of his bout with Jake Paul.

However, Askren is a professional fighter. He had an impressive record of 20-0 before joining the UFC. It is disputable whether he got so disrespected and negatively remembered because of the loss against Jorge Masvidal - the fastest UFC knockout ever.

Nonetheless, Askren has far greater experience than Jake Paul in fighting. His cardio and endurance are obvious other aptitudes to be considered during the boxing match.

In a closer examination of the video compilations meant to belittle Askren's abilities, it is noticeable that he has taken a lot of hits from tough MMA contenders and did not seem to be awfully affected by them, which proves he also has an excellent chin.

With two months to prepare for the fight with Jake Paul, it is possible to imagine that Askren will significantly evolve his boxing skills. If he focuses on the qualities he already has and uses them in his favor against Jake Paul, it is easy to assume that he can beat the YouTuber.

The case for Jake Paul

There are still many people who believe that Jake Paul is not a real athlete. It might be because he has not fought a professional boxer yet, but it is undeniable that the "Problem Child" has committed to training and improving his boxing.

The skills and power demonstrated by Jake Paul against his first two opponents - even if not real fighters - cannot be faked. They are clear signs of dedication and carefully thought moves.

Jake Paul is heavier, taller, and has a considerable advantage over Ben Askren's reach. But if the YouTuber wants to win this, he must understand that Askren will react to punches very differently than AnEsonGib and Nate Robinson.

Askren is still recovering from a significant problem with his hip. Jake Paul can and must take advantage of Askren's presumable restricted movements and avoid clinching too much as Askren can make more points out of those situations.

How do you think Ben Askren versus Jake Paul will unfold? Sound off in the comments.