Watch: Israel Adesanya goes absolutely berserk while watching the UFC 268 slugfest between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler

At UFC 268, fans were treated to one of the greatest fights of all time. In the main card opener, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler competed in an exhilarating three-round war.

One individual who appeared to particularly enjoy the fight was none other than UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. 'The Last Stylebender' uploaded a video of him and his friends reacting to UFC 268 to his YouTube channel.

Adesanya was clearly impressed with the performances of both men. After the end of the fight, the Nigerian-New Zealander can be heard exclaiming:

"Make it a draw. Make it a draw."

What is next for Israel Adesanya in the UFC?

UFC 268 is a clear candidate for event of the year. Israel Adesanaya will no doubt be hoping that he achieves similar success in 2022. 'The Last Stylebender' is set to headline UFC 271 in February.

He will take on former foe Robert Whittaker in a much-anticipated rematch. When they first fought, Adesanya was still the only interim champion and was hoping to unify the belts against the middleweight champ at the time. That's exactly what he did, knocking out Whittaker in the second round.

Since then, Israel Adesanya has been on a tear at 185 pounds. Successful title defenses against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori have seen him become one of the most dominant champions in modern MMA.

However, Robert Whittaker has also returned to form during that time. Since losing to Adesanya, Whittaker has gone from strength-to-strength. He first handed Darren Till his opening loss as middleweight, before dashing Jared Cannonier's hopes of fighting for the middleweight title in 2020.

Most recently, he was set to face off against Paulo Costa. However, after the Brazilian dropped out, Whittaker instead faced Kelvin Gastelum, putting on a completely dominant five-round display.

Both men have become better since their first fight. Whittaker appears to be mentally stronger, whilst Adesanya has had time to get used to his championship status.

