Watch: Jan Blachowicz beats a friend at Street Fighter with uppercuts and a Hadoken 

Jan Blachowicz is apparently just as good at virtual fighting as he is inside the octagon. A video of the UFC light heavyweight champion decimating a friend of his in a game of Street Fighter recently went viral on social media.

In what initially appeared to be a close contest, Jan Blachowicz strung together a series of measured attacks to gain the edge over his opponent. The last blow his character landed was a devastating uppercut that left his opponent's character on the verge of destruction. Furthermore, Jan Blachowicz's evasiveness ensured that his character could time the attacks precisely without taking on too much punishment.

Jan Blachowicz proceeded to finish his friend in the game by executing an energy blast, the Hadoken.

What is next for Jan Blachowicz?

Jan Blachowicz's career as a professional mixed martial artist continues to peak. The Polish fighter made a massive comeback late in his career and won seven out of eight fights in the UFC starting in October 2017 to make his case for a title shot.

Jan Blachowicz faced 'The Dominator' Dominick Reyes for the vacant light heavyweight strap in September 2020 at UFC 253. Putting on a striking masterclass, Jan Blachowicz unleashed the "legendary Polish Power," knocking Dominick Reyes out in round two to become the UFC light heavyweight champion.

In March 2021, Jan Blachowicz marked his first successful title defense against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. Becoming the first person to defeat 'The Last Stylebender' in MMA, Jan Blachowicz showed just how well-rounded his arsenal is. While displaying his striking prowess by matching Adesanya's, Blachowicz used his weight advantage to dominate on the ground.

Jan Blachowicz's next challenge will be against another resurging veteran in Glover Teixeira. The 41-year-old Brazilian is on an impeccable five-fight win streak which includes dominant wins over Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith and Thiago Santos.

Jan Blachowicz will attempt to defend the light heavyweight strap against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on September 4, 2021.

The fight will reportedly have a backup if either Jan Blachowicz or Glover Teixeira are forced to fall out of the bout; that backup fighter is none other than Jiri Prochazka.

