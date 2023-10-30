WATCH: Kickboxing icons Takeru, Superbon show off technique in calculated sparring session

When you talk about kickboxing, the names you can’t forget to mention are Takeru Segawa and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

In order to reach their fullest potential before their next matches, Takeru, a former multiple-time K1 kickboxing champion, and Superbon, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, have teamed up together over the last few weeks to continue catering their best interests.

Although Takeru’s debut fight hasn’t been announced yet, Superbon, for his part, is preparing for a Muay Thai showdown against divisional featherweight king Tawanchai PK. Saenchai at the ONE Fight Night 17 card in Bangkok.

Desperate to add another world title to his collection, Superbon has therefore tried to broaden his horizon with an expert training partner at his home gym in Thailand.

Watch the kickboxing icons show off their techniques in a calculated training session below:

Japanese kickboxer Takeru Segawa has been a popular topic of conversation ever since he put ink to paper with ONE Championship this year. The acclaimed athlete has amassed a near-perfect fighting record of 42 wins out of 45 matches over the last decade and a half to make him the top pound-for-pound kickboxer in Asia.

He’s known to be a high-volume striker who likes to use a variety of leg attacks, such as the front kick, to debilitate his opponents. A big superstar in Japan, it’s highly doubtful that Segawa will disappoint in his first match with ONE.

Superbon, on the other hand, has an official date set for his next outing after the first scheduled match with Tawanchai was scrapped last month. Cleared from his leg injury, the Thai striker is back on track to put on an electric show for the sporting masses.

He is expected to continue riding the momentum from his last match against Tayfun Ozcan and achieve another stoppage victory for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai belt.

ONE Fight Night 17: Tawanchai vs. Superbon will air live from inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium during U.S. primetime on Friday, December 8, 2023.