“Fight with Rodtang needs to happen” - Fans want Takeru Segawa to take on Rodtang in ONE Championship debut

Fans want to see Rodtang Jitmuangnon fight Takeru Segawa in the latter’s ONE Championship debut.

Earlier this year, ONE Championship announced they signed multiple-time K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa. Since then, fans have wondered who he would fight in his promotional debut, with Rodtang as a frequently-mentioned option.

“Beyond Kickboxing” recently shared footage on Instagram of Takeru’s second-round knockout win against Leona Pettas in March 2021. The comment section featured a combination of praise for the Japanese superstar and recommendations for him to fight Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his ONE debut:

“That fight with rodtang NEEDS to happen”

“Man I love watching this guy just go to war. He’s so technically sound and skilled but he really just comes to brawl.”

“Chatri needs to find a way to get him in ONE to fight Rodtang and Di Bella”

“Takeru is the f*ckin man”

Instagram comments

Takeru Segawa last fought on June 24, when he faced Bailey Sugden outside of ONE Championship. The Japanese superstar extended his legendary resume with a left head kick knockout win in the final moments of the fight.

As for Rodtang Jitmuangnon, he’s fought twice in 2023, starting with one win in kickboxing and the other in Muay Thai.

On September 22, ‘The Iron Man’ was scheduled to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in a super-fight against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. ‘The Kicking Machine’ ended up missing weight, leading to their matchup being booked as a three-round non-title bout.

Rodtang showcased a valiant effort but ultimately came up short with a close unanimous decision loss. It’s unclear when the Thai superstar will fight again, but fans everywhere hope his next opponent is Takeru Segawa.