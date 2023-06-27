Watch: Logan Paul and KSI barely escape as fans bombard them with Prime bottles

Logan Paul and KSI are two of the most successful and well-known influencers in the world. The pair first transcended their YouTube platform to capture a global audience when they opened the floodgates to the influencer-boxing world. Their bout was a historic success and served as a platform to more lucrative ventures.

Among those ventures is the PRIME brand of energy drinks. Both Logan Paul and KSI are the joint face of the brand and have been tasked with promoting it. Unfortunately, PRIME has not been as well received as they'd hoped. Now, fans have taken to throwing PRIME bottles at the pair.

During an appearance in Copenhagen, Denmark, both KSI and Logan Paul were pelted by fans, who threw PRIME bottles at the duo. They were quickly escorted away from the scene by security as fans continued to throw bottles at a bus branded with the drink on its side.

It was a regrettable day for the two men, who have been subjected to increased scrutiny online from both their fanbase and critics. On the sporting side of things, Paul has found a new life as a professional wrestler, having appeared on WWE numerous times, including WrestleMania 38 and 39.

Meanwhile, KSI has continued to pursue a career in boxing, having recently faced Joe Fournier in a bout that was originally ruled a win in the former's favor before replays revealed that the KO blow was the result of an illegal elbow. This eventually led to the official result being overturned into a no-contest.

What have KSI and Logan Paul been up to lately?

KSI is presumably training for a boxing match with Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury. 'TNT' defeated Jake Paul in February, handing 'The Problem Child' his first-ever loss as a professional boxer. Unfortunately, a date for the potential bout has not yet been announced.

In other events, Logan Paul took a break from professional wrestling to train with Israel Adesanya, from whom the former learned how to throw a kick. The pair also filmed one of Jake Paul's associates, reporter Derek Sullivan from Betr Media, taking a body kick from 'The Last Stylebender'.

