Watch: Mike Perry posts hilarious IG story comparing Conor McGregor's weigh in to his own

UFC fighter Mike Perry posted a hilarious video on his Instagram story showing a comparison between the weigh-ins of UFC superstar Conor McGregor and his own.

In the first half of the video, we can see the Irishman aggressively roaring while thumping his chest. In the second half, 'Platinum,' in a poor attempt to come off as excited, let out more of a shriek than a roar.

You can watch the hilarious clip below:

Conor McGregor is, without a doubt, the biggest superstar in the UFC. From collecting welfare checks to being declared the highest-paid athlete of 2021 by Forbes Magazine, the Irishman has had a hell of a journey in MMA.

Mike Perry is going through a rough patch in the UFC

Several questions loom over Mike Perry's UFC career. The welterweight fighter has lost seven of his last ten fights in the promotion. In his bout against Tim Means in November 2020, Perry was overweight on the scale for the first time in his UFC career.

The 29-year-old also had a few fights without professional coaching staff in his corner, a bizarre decision.

His crazy antics and run-ins with the law have also brought bad publicity to the UFC. It would not be shocking if the multi-billion dollar company decided to part ways with 'Platinum.'

Mike Perry has shown genuine talent with wins over respected fighters like Paul Felder and Jake Ellenberger. However, 'Platinum' has only won two out of his next seven bouts since Felder.

To turn things around, Perry must clean up his act. He is currently on a two-fight skid in the welterweight division.

