WATCH: ONE Championship’s heavyweight monsters brandish their power in terrifying highlight reel

ONE Championship shared a highlight reel featuring electrifying knockouts in the heavyweight divisions.

The heavyweight division has been arguably the most exciting in combat sports over the past few decades. The same can be said for ONE Championship, as the biggest athletes in the promotion have created some of the most entertaining fights and highlights.

ONE Championship recently created a tribute video to display their heavyweights’ power, which included Anatoly Malykhin, Roman Kryklia, Oumar Kane, and more. The highlight-reel footage was posted on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Feast your eyes on some of the most savage heavyweight knockouts in ONE, featuring ONE Interim Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Anatoly Malykhin, Senegalese sensation "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane, and much more!”

Roman Kryklia has been on a dominating run both as the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion. Meanwhile, the heavyweight MMA division is led by Anatoly Malykhin, who knocked out Arjan Bhullar in June for the undisputed throne.

Malykhin, who also holds the ONE light heavyweight world title, has several options for his next heavyweight world title defense. The next world title challenger for ‘Sladkiy’ will likely be ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane or Amir Aliakbari. Kane is fresh off a win on August 4 when he defeated Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida by unanimous decision.

Aliakbari also has a strong argument for a title shot after extending his win streak to three with a first-round knockout against Dustin Joynson. Shortly after defeating Joynson, the Iranian grappler invited his former opponent, Malykhin, into the ring for an intense faceoff.

‘Sladkiy’ holds a first-round knockout win against Aliakbari in 2021.