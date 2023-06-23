WATCH: ONE Championship shares adorable clip of Arjan Bhullar wrestling as a toddler

MMA’s first Indian world champion is back as ONE heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar makes his long-awaited return to the ONE Championship ring this Friday inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

More than two years removed from his ONE heavyweight world title victory over Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera, Arjan Bhullar will be back in action and ready to remind the world who the true king of the heavyweights truly is. ‘Singh’ is set to square off with Russian knockout artist Anatoly Malykhin, the man who has been holding things down at heavyweight in his absence.

Before Arjan Bhullar looks to unify his world title with the one that Anatoly Malykhin has been holding onto for the last 16 months, ONE Championship is looking back at his rise, starting from his days as a toddler all the way to his historic world title win.

“Making history 🇮🇳🏆 Will Arjan Bhullar be able to defend his throne as the ONE heavyweight king at ONE Friday Fights 22?”

‘Singh’ has been more than vocal about Anatoly Malykhin’s run, disparaging the Russian juggernaut at every turn and criticizing his fight IQ along the way. Bhullar is determined to quiet his critics while simultaneously exposing Malykhin as a one-dimensional fighter with no real gameplan, particularly when you get to the later stages of a five-round fight.

Is Arjan Bhullar’s assessment of Anatoly Malykhin accurate, or will the reigning two-division ONE world champion make ‘Singh’ eat his words and establish himself as the undisputed heavyweight world champion?

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

