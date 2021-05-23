Watch: Paul Felder's message to UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira as he retires from MMA

Paul Felder had a message for UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira after announcing retirement at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt.

36-year-old Felder was the last person to beat Charles Oliveira inside the octagon. The two met at UFC 218, and 'The Irish Dragon' won the fight via a round two TKO.

A reporter asked Paul Felder whether seeing Charles Oliveira wrap lightweight gold around his waist gave Felder ideas of doing the same, given that he has previously knocked the current champion out. Paul Felder responded by saying that he and Charles Oliveira are different fighters now and that he does not want to take any health-related risks. Felder said,

"I'll just hold on to that knockout of Charles Oliveira and get the hell out of here. All right, yep, you're never getting that one back, buddy. I knocked your ass out. But, now you're the champion and you look great doing it. And your teeth look fantastic. Where do I go to get them done?"

Paul Felder describes circumstances of retirement

Paul Felder made his retirement official from the commentator's desk at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt. He said:

"I got the fire back a little bit when I fought RDA (Rafael dos Anjos) on five days' notice. I thought it was back [but] ever since then, I spent most of my days swimming, biking, and running, and enjoying commentary and enjoying my time with my family. I feel like it's gotten to the point where I don't have the burning desire to fight up for many more years to become the champion."

Further explaining the circumstances of his retirement, Paul Felder said,

"After (my) two losses in a row, watching Jacare break his arm, watching guys like Cowboy fight five more fights past when I think they should, I'm not going to be that guy. I've said from the very beginning, I won't be the guy who fights past his expiration date."

The UFC has seen enough cases of fighters pushing their stay inside the octagon and paying for it with their health. Paul Felder seems to have bested the common phenomenon of fighters seeing themselves lose the battles of health and MMA until they can no longer do it.

