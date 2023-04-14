Watch as Rodtang flaunts his unbreakable chin ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

It’s no secret that Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the ultimate showman in ONE Championship.

"The Iron Man" is notorious for his antics and wise-cracking persona, which is why he’s got a massive following on social media. But besides his amusing personality, Rodtang is best known for his iron chin.

ONE Championship released a hilarious clip on Instagram to showcase Rodtang’s indestructible chin with the caption:

“Is Rodtang's chin KO-proof? 🤔 "The Iron Man" is ready to back up his nickname when he defends the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video! 🏆 Who you got?.”

Mesmerized fans worldwide flocked to Instagram to share their reactions. Check out what some of them had to say:

n.peterz:

This was the highlight reel that made me know the Iron Man.

alf_akl:

Rodtang built differently bro.

john.p2828:

Ironman 🔥🔥🔥

harunharahapp:

@rodtang_jimungnon ❤️🙌💪🦸

iron_muscle_:

👏👏👏🔥 amazing

slickbencardi:

He’s actually the goat soo many title defences

enzo.santtini:

Rodtang is a monster 🔥

The flyweight Muay Thai king is seeking to secure his fifth consecutive world title defense after defeating reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri via dominant decision at ONE on Prime Video 4 last November.

Since then, "The Iron Man" has stayed active, making a run for the kickboxing belt in the flyweight category. Thus far, he’s been successful in this endeavor and is one win away from becoming a two-sport world champion.

However, those goals are temporarily on the back burner as a new Muay Thai challenger looks to knock off the champion on U.S. soil.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, Rodtang is slated to defend his world title against former WBC Muay Thai international champion Edgar Tabares at the 1STBank Center in Colorado.

North American fans can watch the blockbuster event on May 5th for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

