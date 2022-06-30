Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama and BTS' Jungkook trade strikes in highly anticipated sparring session

Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama and BTS' Jungkook finally traded punches in a friendly sparring session recently.

After weeks of waiting, the two icons made it work. They put on their headgear and boxing gloves to trade punches. From the looks of it, Akiyama made the young singer break into a sweat. Jungkook was out of breath by the time the timer went off.

Catch their meeting below:

The highly anticipated meet-up transpired after the Korean-Japanese legend saw a video of Jungkook practicing boxing with his trainer. Akiyama was impressed and thought it would be fun to spar with the BTS singer, who had recently picked up boxing as a hobby.

Luckily, Jungkook accepted the invitation even after some initial apprehension. His answer to Akiyama was: “But I will die.” However, the swooning pop star had nothing to fear and looked stronger and tougher than fans gave him credit for.

ARMY fans took to Instagram to swoon over the popstar in the comments:

“Our strongest man 💪#jungkook”

"THIS IS SO COOOL! So happy you finally met!!! ❤️"

"so cuteee 💜💜💜💜😭😭😭"

"jungkookie is the coolest and cutest at the same time 😢👏"

After this fun experience, it’s possible to surmise that the 24-year-old heartthrob left the room a martial arts fan forever.

Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama: more than an MMA legend, he’s also a doting father

Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama, or Choo Sung-Hoon, as he is mostly known as, is a popular celebrity in South Korea and Japan. This is the case since an episode with his daughter, Choo Sarang was released on reality T.V.

On the Korean hit-show “Return of Superman", the father-daughter duo melted hearts with their incredible bond and adoration for each other.

Who would have thought that one of the toughest and most battle-ridden martial artists in history had such a soft spot for kids? Akiyama regularly posts Instagram photos and videos of himself with his No.1 fan.

While being a full-time dad, the 46-year-old icon continues to train and stay active. He recently had an incredible bout with another legend of the sport, Shinya Aoki, at ONE X this year.

Entering the Circle as the underdog, the legend proved to the world that he’s not your average 46-year-old. He promised to sweep Aoki under the rug and he did. He went for the finish with a magnificent second-round TKO.

