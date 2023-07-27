WATCH: Stamp Fairtex sends debut MMA opponent to the shadow realm in just 19 seconds

ONE Championship shared highlights of Stamp Fairtex’s professional MMA debut.

In July 2018, Stamp began her legendary ONE Championship tenure with an MMA bout at ONE Warrior Series 2. The Fairtex affiliate was matched up against Rashi Shinde, an Indian fighter also making her first appearance under the ONE banner.

Stamp didn’t take long to make a name for herself in the ONE atomweight MMA division. At the 19-second mark, she landed a head kick cleanly and secured a first-round knockout. Five years later, ONE recently shared the highlight-reel finish on Instagram with the caption saying:

“That was quick 😳 Can Stamp score another statement finish on September 29 when she collides with Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Championship at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 🏆 @stamp_fairtex”

Stamp Fairtex established a historic resume in ONE Championship by winning the Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix, becoming a two-sport world champion, and creating a highlight reel filled with finishes. She last fought on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10, defeating Alyse Anderson by a second-round knockout.

On September 29, Stamp Fairtex will headline ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime with the opportunity to become the interim ONE interim women’s atomweight world champion. The Thai superstar has a tough challenge waiting in Singapore as Ham Seo Hee looks to extend her promotional record to 4-0.

Stamp vs. Ham is a significant component of the fight card taking place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.