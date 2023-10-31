WATCH: The emotional scenes behind Angela Lee’s tearful retirement at ONE Fight Night 14

ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, which featured the retirement of former atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee, was just as exciting as it was emotional for fans and fighters alike.

Emanating from the familiar confines of Singapore Indoor Stadium, the night saw two new atomweight world champions crowned, the first being BJJ sensation Danielle Kelly, who secured a decision victory over former foe Jessa Khan to win the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Shortly after, Angela Lee entered the Circle with 26 pounds of gold over her shoulder and tears streaming from her face. Though she had not yet uttered a word, fans knew what was coming. The ‘Unstoppable’ champion laid down her belt and officially announced her retirement from the sport less than one year removed from the tragic passing of her sister and MMA prodigy Victoria Lee.

That decision paved the way for a new atomweight queen to rise.

In the main event of the evening, Stamp Fairtex stepped inside the Circle to square off with South Korean veteran Ham Sheo Hee. It took less than three rounds for Stamp to secure a finish via a brutal body shot that folded ‘Hamzzang’ like a lawn chair, claiming the vacant atomweight MMA world title in the process.

It was one of ONE Championship’s most memorable nights, and now you can get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of all the action and emotion courtesy of the promotion’s YouTube channel.

“Relive all the excitement of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video with new behind-the-scenes footage of the historical event featuring “Unstoppable” Angela Lee’s retirement, and the crowning of ONE’s first-ever three sport World Champion Stamp Fairtex.”

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.