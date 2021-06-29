Watch: The full Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2 classic is now available to watch for free

As Conor McGregor's next PPV main event edges ever closer, the UFC has uploaded one of the Irishman's all-time greatest fights onto YouTube.

The newly uploaded fight is the rematch between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, which is considered an all-time great UFC fight and an immediate must-watch for any fan new to the sport.

The five-round war is usually only available to those with a UFC Fight Pass subscription. However, the UFC has now made the fight available to anyone with access to YouTube.

The Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz rivalry

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz came off the back of Diaz's shocking submission finish of the Irishman, despite taking the fight on incredibly short notice.

Conor McGregor had recently captured the featherweight title by knocking out Jose Aldo in mere seconds and was the biggest star the UFC had ever seen.

He was set to move up in weight to challenge Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight belt, but the Brazilian picked up a groin injury with less than two weeks to go until the fight date. Diaz stepped forward and the fight took place at welterweight due to the short notice nature of its booking.

Conor McGregor was a heavy favorite and few gave Diaz more than a slight chance. However, Diaz weathered an early storm and McGregor quickly began to gas out after the first round.

A failed takedown shot from the Irishman saw Diaz take a dominant top position and lock in a rear-naked choke, handing McGregor his first loss inside the UFC octagon.

The return of the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor

Following Conor McGregor's loss to Diaz, a rematch was immediately booked. This time both men would have a full camp specifically tailored towards defeating the other. When the fight came about, it was immediately clear just how beneficial proper preparation can be.

McGregor looked a different fighter in the octagon, his fitness and stamina considerably improved with a solid gameplan designed to exploit the weaknesses of Diaz. However, the Stockton native also came in with a similar, if not greater, level of fitness to McGregor.

What resulted was a five-round war. The two men left it all in the octagon, and whilst it was Conor McGregor who edged the fight on the judges' scorecards, the fight could have gone either way.

With both men now at one win apiece, combat sports fans anxiously await news of a potential trilogy between the two fighters.

Blazing fast MMA updates, faster than Conor McGregor's left!

Follow our FB page now!

Edited by Harvey Leonard