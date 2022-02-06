Watch: Top 10 Cockiest Fighters Part 2!

×
Who is in your Top 10 cockiest UFC fighters list?
Alex Luna
Modified Feb 06, 2022 08:18 AM IST
Sean O'Malley's controversial loss to Chito Vera, Conor McGregor's shin break and Joanna Jedrzejczyk's title loss. Karma reigned supreme after some of the UFC's cockiest fighters oversold their abilities. In Part 1, we spoke about the downfall of fighters getting battered in the octagon after blatant bouts of trash talk and disrespect toward their opponents.

12-0. Chito sucks. 🖕🏽

Here in Part 2, we will explore fighters with even bigger egos and bigger mouths that often lead to pretty bad endings. From fighters like former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson to everyone's favorite Uncle Chael Sonnen, it seems that no top fighter is immune to the cocky curse.

Couldn’t Finish Me @CharlesDoBronxs Line Em’ Up 💪😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # GoodWorkKid # SeeYouSoon @joerogan @ufc @danawhite https://t.co/CYHTwTVi59

And what happens at the end of these curses? Fighters get knocked out cold, disappointing their die-hard fans and even falling from grace in tremendous ways.

Tune in to Sportskeeda MMA down below for part 2 of the Top 10 cockiest fighters in the UFC. Don't forget to subscribe!

Edited by David Andrew
