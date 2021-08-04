Watch: Ciryl Gane's impressive pre-UFC highlight reel

Ciryl Gane is currently on a tear in the heavyweight division of the UFC. The French fighter has had six fights in the promotion and has walked out victorious every single time.

Before starting his UFC career, 'Bon Gamin' only had three professional MMA fights on his record, all of which he won.

You can watch the highlight reel of his pre-UFC fights below:

Ciryl Gane finished all three of his pre-UFC fights, one via submission and two via TKO.

Ciryl Gane will fight for the UFC interim heavyweight title at UFC 265

Ciryl Gane's six-fight winning streak in the heavyweight division has earned him an interim title shot at UFC 265 this weekend. 'Bon Gamin' will take on Derrick Lewis in the main event of the card.

Gane is currently being hailed as one of the most technical heavyweights to ever grace the octagon. The Frenchman does not blindly engage in slugfests. Instead, he patiently waits and picks his shots while dodging his opponent's attacks.

Lewis, on the other hand, relies on his scary knockout power. It does not mean much if 'The Black Beast' is down a couple of rounds in a fight. He always has that one-power KO punch in his arsenal that can put his opponent to sleep, no matter the round.

It is their vastly different fighting styles that makes this headlining fight so exciting and unpredictable.

The winner of the fight will go on to face Francis Ngannou for the undisputed heavyweight title at a later date. It remains to be seen whether it will be the undefeated Ciryl Gane who will face off against 'The Predator' or the dangerous Derrick Lewis, who already has a win over the current champion.

A bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and Jose Aldo will serve as the co-main event for UFC 265. The penultimate slot on the card was previously alloted to the bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. But the fight had to be called off after the 'Lioness' tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is the revised Main Card for #UFC265 with Nunes/Pena being postponed. pic.twitter.com/49vg42CIKb — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 30, 2021

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard