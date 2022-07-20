Vitaly Bigdash shows off crazy power by breaking stones with his hammer fist

ONE middleweight title contender Vitaly Bigdash has released an astounding video on Instagram where he’s breaking stones with his hands via a hammer fist.

Bigdash gave fans the sneaking suspicion that the powerful footage is intended for Reinier de Ridder. At the end of the clip, the Russian powerhouse non-verbally hinted a ‘that’s going to be you’ gesture as he pointed to the camera.

Watch the full clip below:

Bigdash doesn’t want fans to forget about his upcoming middleweight world title bout against ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder at ONE 159. The event is set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, July 22.

The Russian has been on a quest for his second chance at gold following a decision victory against Myanmar’s legendary star, ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang this February. Before his trilogy fight with Aung La, the 37-year-old had acquired two more wins, with both fights ending with crazy submissions.

The former middleweight world champion has always expressed his intentions for the belt and Friday could be his last chance to ever achieve that feat. The man standing in the way of glory is a dominant two-division MMA world champion.

What Bigdash did to the stones in the clip, De Ridder has done to every opponent who has come for his belt. ‘The Dutch Knight’ has a perfect overall record of 15 wins in 15 appearances, with his last major win being against Kiamrian ‘Brazen’ Abbasov. The defending world champion shows no signs of slowing down.

Vitaly Bigdash’s 'Terminator' call out of Reinier de Ridder at ONE: Full Circle

Vitaly Bigdash doesn’t say a whole lot, but when he does, he doesn't need a translator to say it for him. After his successful trilogy bout against Aung La N Sang at ONE: Full Circle, which also featured De Ridder vs. Abbasov on the same fight card, Bigdash had powerful words to say to his future rival who was watching him from his locker room.

Inside the circle, the Russian standout pointed to the camera to say:

“De Ridder, you’re next. I’m breaking your face, you know. I’ll broken your nose. You’re next.”

Rewatch Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash 3 below:

