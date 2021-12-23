Watch: When Dana White saved a man who fell asleep at the wheel in the middle of Las Vegas traffic

Dana White is in the hurt business, where people are frequently injured and beaten. However, the UFC president once prevented someone from being seriously hurt during a traffic mishap.

While driving down a Vegas expressway, the fight promoter spotted a white Toyota that was stationary among moving traffic. Noting this as an oddity, White approached the vehicle to investigate why the car was stopped.

Upon arriving next to the driver's side window, Dana White saw that the operator of the car was fast asleep. The UFC president honked at the driver, to no avail. Eventually, White’s associate exited their car to wake the driver.

Once awake, the revitalized driver sped down the lane. After catching up to the motorist, the 52-year-old said:

"Holy s**t, dude. How f*****g tired are you? I was blowing the horn at you and he goes, 'I think that dude's asleep.' I go, 'No way!'... your foot was on the brake huh? Oh my God. I've never seen anything like that in my f*****g life!"

Watch the hilarious interaction below:

AD Christian (MMA/Boxing News) @ADchristiann That time Dana White saved a guy who fell asleep at the wheel in busy Vegas traffic 😬 That time Dana White saved a guy who fell asleep at the wheel in busy Vegas traffic 😬 https://t.co/hZveL9hdMR

Dana White brings back his 12 Days of Christmas giveaway series

When Dana White is not saving people from serious traffic accidents, the UFC president is enriching the lives of others by spreading holiday cheer.

White is currently running another 12 Days of Christmas giveaway series.

The event centers around the promoter giving UFC fans a chance to win prizes for 12 days across the holiday period. Fans must register on the UFC website in order to be eligible for a prize.

Excited UFC fans must enter the contest between December 10 and December 26 to have a chance to win. The UFC website gives a full breakdown of eligibility and other important information.

Dana White has taken to Twitter every day to announce the awesome prizes the organization is giving away. Considering White is a collector of valuable items in his own right, the UFC president has no problem sharing the wealth with fans for Christmas.

