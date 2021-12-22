Dana White shows off his office consisting of Samurai swords and signed guitars to NFL star Maxx Crosby

Dana White boasts a collection of rare artifacts on display at the UFC's headquarters in Vegas. White was recently seen showing off his office to NFL star Maxx Crosby.

White showed off a bronze replica of former American boxing legend Joe Louis before taking Crosby to the war room. According to the UFC president, that room is the heart and soul of the company.

Dana White has a statue of a samurai alongside his original swords. White claims that the samurai was the first to fight with two swords. White also has guitars signed by artists from his three favorite bands: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beastie Boys and Rage Against The Machine.

The UFC boss told Maxx Crosby while giving him the tour of the UFC headquarters:

"This is literally the heart and soul of the entire company. If you don't know, now you know. My office is right down the hall. That's a real Samurai okay? Those are his swords over there. He was a badass swordsman and this was actually the first guy to ever fight with two swords. And then these guitars up here, the two on the top are Flea's from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. That's signed by alll three of the Beastie Boys and then the bottom one there is Rage Against The Machine. Those are my three favorite bands."

Watch Dana White in conversation with Maxx Crosby below:

Maxx Crosby is a defensive end who was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Why Dana White operates out of Las Vegas

Dana White acquired the UFC along with the Fertitta brothers in January 2001. Since then, White has taken the company to a whole different level, operating out of its headquarters in Las Vegas. When asked why he chose Vegas as his headquarters, White told Maxx Crosby:

"Well this was our hometown, number one. Number two, this is you know, looked at as the fight capital of the world. Some of the biggest fights of all time happened here. We were the first real sports franchise in Vegas. We were like the first home team if you will. Where we grew up is where we raised our families and this is where we chose to run our business."

Also Read Article Continues below

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano OTD in 2001, Dana White and the Fertitta brothers host their first UFC event after acquiring the company for $2M.



Today, after Endeavor purchased the UFC for $4B in 2016, Dana White is worth more than $500M.



Hate him or love him; that's legendary. OTD in 2001, Dana White and the Fertitta brothers host their first UFC event after acquiring the company for $2M.Today, after Endeavor purchased the UFC for $4B in 2016, Dana White is worth more than $500M.Hate him or love him; that's legendary. https://t.co/CYfzusKW0c

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Jack Cunningham