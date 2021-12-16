"There's cocaine, black tar heroin" - When Dana White showed off rare art piece in his UFC office that was made of 'actual legit drugs' 

Dana White is known for his brutally honest and outspoken personality. The UFC president often speaks his mind without the slightest hesitation

White was once seen showing off a piece of art in his office made of actual drugs. The design was a clip placed in a gun, taped with dollar bills. On one side of the clip was apparently "real drugs." According to White, the piece is a representation of war and its after effects.

While the gun represented the economical side of war, the drugs stood for soldiers who ended up using after active duty. In an interview with JetSet Magazine, White said:

"This is the most testosterone-filled office on earth probably. Yeah, that's a gun that's taped up in dollar bills. And basically what this piece of earth represents is, literally on the other side, on that clip, those are all real drugs in there. There's cocaine, black tar heroine and a bunch of other actual legit drugs that are in that clip over there. And it's basically represents what war is really all about. And what happens as a result of war, you know, it's all about money. And you know, the soldiers who go and fight, most of them become addicted to drugs or end up messed up somehow. So it's pretty cool what this piece of art represents."

Watch Dana White's interview with JetSet Magazine below:

Dana White is a collector of artefacts

Dana White is a collector of art and historical knick knacks, which often find their way into his office. Two samurai swords are placed on White's desk, which dates back to the 1500s and 1600s. White also has a statue of the samurai who carried them.

Next to the swords sits the fossil of a sabre-toothed tiger skull, one of Dana White's most prized possessions. The walls are decorated with stunning photographs of the likes of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, who White calls his heroes.

Dana White also has an erotic Iraqi Yakuza painting worth £1 million. A guitar belonging to Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is also mounted on the wall.

Watch Dana White give a tour of the UFC headquarters and his office to Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox below:

