Watch: When Dustin Poirier nearly broke down following his 2012 loss to 'The Korean Zombie'

Dustin Poirier suffered the first major loss of his UFC career against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung back in 2012. The Louisiana native was submitted in the fourth round of an action-packed scrap that earned both combatants Fight of the Night honors.

Poirier was left so devastated by the loss that he nearly broke down when asked about his fight with Jung. During an interview with MMADieHards, 'The Diamond' got very emotional talking about the defeat to his Korean opponent.

"He beat me at something that I love. A dark show. That's my game. Hats off to him. I trained hard. I owed it to my wife and to myself. It's a big hit to me. This is my life... I'm going to grow from this. I'm going to come back and I'm going to win. No doubt about it. I'm going to win or I'm going to die in the cage. One of the two is going to win," said Poirier.

Dustin Poirier had strung together four impressive victories leading into his fight with 'The Korean Zombie.' He quickly climbed to the top of the featherweight division on the strength of these spectacular performances. However, for a then 23-year-old Poirier, every loss was a lesson learned.

Dustin Poirier to collide with Charles Oliveira to become the true king of the 155-pound division

In April 2019, Dustin Poirier defeated Max Holloway to win the interim lightweight title. However, he failed to unify the belts after suffering a crushing defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov five months later. Yet this allowed Poirier to come back stronger. With a win against Dan Hooker and two against 'The Notorious,' Poirier has made his way back to another title shot, this time against Charles Oliveira.

In what marks Dustin Poirier's second chance to become the true king of the lightweight division, 'The Diamond' knows that he has to leave everything out there at UFC 269 to go one step further and climb atop the lightweight mountain.

