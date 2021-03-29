Watch: When Mike Tyson taught Serena Williams how to box

Mike Tyson and Serena Williams are arguably two of the most dominant competitors in their respective sports. While Tyson retired after achieving a lot in the realm of boxing, tennis superstar Williams is still furthering the legacy that she has already forged successfully.

Mike Tyson and Serena Williams encountered each other in Florida last year at 'Mouratoglou Preseason' — a training camp organized by Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.

After a brief interaction, Tyson proceeded to teach Williams how to hit a heavy bag. The legendary pugilist demonstrated the correct boxing stance and later asked the 23-time Grand Slam champion to punch the bag.

Tyson posted the video on his Instagram account, which you can watch below:

'Iron Mike' posted another picture with Williams on his Instagram handle, and noted that he wouldn't want to challenge her to a boxing match. He wrote:

"I don’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT. Serena Williams, much love and respect."

Tyson hung up his boxing gloves in 2004 after suffering a loss against Kevin McBride. In his prime, the former heavyweight champion was a dominant force, who appeared unbeatable until he squared off against Buster Douglas in 1990.

After a four-year hiatus, Tyson eventually reclaimed his WBA heavyweight title, only to lose it to Evander Holyfield in his next outing.

What are Mike Tyson and Serena Williams up to these days?

Mike Tyson is expected to continue fighting in friendly exhibition boxing matches. The 54-year-old established the 'Legends Only League' to pay homage to retired athletes. He fought Roy Jones Jr. under the same banner in November last year.

Mike Tyson recently revealed that he will likely fight once again in May of this year. Although he didn't name his opponent, rumor has it that he may go up against his longtime nemesis, Evander Holyfield.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. can still throw down! 🔥



Highlights from #TysonJones as two of the greatest boxers ever got back in the ring and went at it! pic.twitter.com/y0L7DdL4qG — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Serena Williams recently withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament, the Miami Open, due to her oral surgery. The 39-year-old last competed in the semi-finals of the Australian Open against Naomi Osaka in February.

After recovering from her surgery, Williams is expected to return to the court at the Italian Open, scheduled to start on May 10, 2021.