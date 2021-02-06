Watch: When new Dodgers star Trevor Bauer broke out into the Conor McGregor strut

Trevor Bauer, who recently agreed to represent the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball (MLB), is one of the most popular pitchers in the sport.

The 30-year-old rose through the ranks to become a recognized figure in MLB. However, not too many fans know that Bauer occasionally recreates the iconic Conor McGregor strut.

In September 2020, Trevor Bauer pulled off the famous walk after securing a strikeout against Atlanta Braves. You can watch the video below:

Trevor Bauer hitting the Conor McGregor strut ⚾pic.twitter.com/J9Qy3SIvgv — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 30, 2020

This was not the only time that Trevor Bauer broke into the UFC superstar's signature strut. In a game against Milwaukee Brewers last year, the 30-year-old once again showcased his ability to execute the popular strut.

Bauer sent Brewers' Christian Yelich off the ground after recording another strikeout, and then confidently walked his way into the dugout by doing the Conor McGregor strut.

Trevor Bauer recently reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers, that will see him represent the defending champions for three years. According to ESPN, Bauer is expected to earn $102 million from his new deal with the Dodgers.

Which other sports personalities have done the Conor McGregor strut apart from Trevor Bauer?

Conor McGregor is one of the most well-known athletes in the world today. A handful of sports personalities, who are fans of the Irishman, have been seen bursting into the Conor McGregor strut.

One such sportsperson is Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos. The Spanish footballer is frequently involved in friendly exchanges with McGregor on social media. Last year, Ramos posted a video to his Instagram account, in which he could be seen pulling off the strut after scoring a goal during a training session.

A footballer in the Arabian Gulf League also paid tribute to the Irishman by doing his iconic strut.

See you guys soon. https://t.co/OpJYsoeCVA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 20, 2020

It must be noted that McGregor's strut was originally introduced by WWE chairman Vince McMahon. 'The Notorious One' admitted that he "stole" the walk from McMahon.

"Vince McMahon must be pissed. I don't give a f*ck about Vince McMahon. I stole that walk and that walk is now mine. That's my walk. I created that walk. I made that walk," McGregor told Fox Sports.