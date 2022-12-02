Dillon Danis and KSI recently engaged in a war of words during an online stream mediated by famous YouTuber Kai Cenat.

Just before the stream ended, Cenat was able to fool Danis with a superb 'fake freeze'. The YouTuber pretended that his connection had broken and held a static pose which tricked Dillon Danis, who then ended the stream.

Twitter account @Drentzo posted a video of Cenat's fake freeze and wrote:

"Kai pulls a fake freeze on Dillon Danis"

Watch the video below:

KSI and 'El Jefe' will face off in the boxing ring on January 14. The pair have had beef for years and will look to settle their differences with 8oz gloves.

Danis has never competed in boxing and has a background in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The only professional combat sports experience that 'El Jefe' has is two fights in Bellator. Having not fought since 2019, ring rust could play a factor for Danis.

KSI, meanwhile, has fought twice this year. Both fights happened on the same night, and the YouTuber turned boxer won each of those contests via KO. KSI's professional boxing record is now 3-0, and he will fancy his chances against his less experienced counterpart.

Dillon Danis claims Jake Paul has a "no knockout" clause in his contracts

Dillon Danis recently claimed that the reason Jake Paul is unable to get a new opponent is because he includes a 'no knock out clause' in his fight contracts.

'The Problem Child' is coming off a win against Anderson Silva in October and is looking to fight Nate Diaz or Tommy Fury next. Jake Paul has claimed that both men are ducking him, but 'El Jefe' stated that neither man wants to sign a contract for a rigged fight.

In a tweet recently posted by Danis, he wrote:

"nobody wants to sign the no knock out jake paul clause in the contract"

In a series of tweets Danis posted on November 29, he claimed to have evidence from Paul's former coach that 'The Problem Child' rigs his fights:

"i also have full proof in writing and in video from his former full time coach saying his fights are rigged btw… only reason i won’t release he seems like a nice guy and don’t want him in that mess."

See the tweets below:

