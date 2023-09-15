“We’re just friends” – Stamp Fairtex shoots down rumor that she’s dating Tawanchai

Ever since her debut in ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex has captured the hearts of the fans.

While her charisma and energy at all times immediately captured anyone watching her, she has backed it up with her performances over the years.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see why fans have become so invested in her career and life outside of fighting.

Throughout her transition to MMA, her supporters have been on this journey with her that leads to ONE Fight Night 14, where she clashes with Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

The interest in her personal life comes from people wanting to know more about the 25-year-old superstar and what she does when she isn’t training for a fight.

Having previously been in a relationship with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, fans started to question whether Stamp was now dating another elite striker who calls ONE Championship home.

In an interview with the promotion, she clarified that despite them being in support of one another whenever they compete inside the circle, she is currently not in a relationship with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai:

“We’re just friends. When Tawanchai has a fight and If my time slot is free, I’ll go to support him. Like I said, I’m just a friend. We have no romantic moments with each other. But we have some chit-chat.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.