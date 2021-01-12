"We're looking at doing that fight this year"- Dana White hints at plans and location for Zhang Weili's next title defense

According to UFC President Dana White, reigning strawweight champion Zhang Weili could mark her next title defense in Asia. White indicted towards the fact that his promotion could be headed out of the United States, and instead of the Fight Island, the UFC will aim to book an event in Asia later this year.

While speaking to ESPN in a recent interview, Dana White opened up on what could be next in store for Zhang Weili. The reigning UFC strawweight champion was last active in March of 2020 but could have her next title defense close to her home country of China. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“We’re working on her, too. Obviously, the fight that everybody wants to see is her and Rose [Namajunas]. Hopefully we can get that done. If not, the next one in line would probably be Carla Esparza. We’re looking at doing that fight this year and in Asia.”

Rose Namajunas is currently on the back of a win over Jessica Andrade. The former UFC strawweight champion is aiming to win the title back, however, there has been some confusion in regards to whom the UFC will give the next title shot.

On the other hand, Carla Esparza is currently on the back of a 4-fight winning streak. In her last Octagon outing, Esparza defeated Marina Rodriguez, via unanimous decision and the Cookie Monster has secured all of her last four wins via UD.

Zhang Weili's last UFC fight

Zhang Weili was last seen in the Octagon way back in March of 2020. The reigning UFC strawweight queen put one of the best fights of the year against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The fight was even regarded by many as the Fight of the Year for 2020.

Weili signed with the UFC in 2018 and in just her fourth fight in the promotion, she would beat Jessica Andrade to win the UFC strawweight title. Weili's world title win also occurred in China and the reigning 115-lbs champ could return to her native land for another big fight in the making.