Paige VanZant recently opened up about her weight gain journey on social media. She shared her experience of putting on weight and spoke about the negativity and criticism she was met with on her YouTube channel.

On Instagram, she described a gain of over 20 pounds but also added that she has gained a "ton of happiness" along with it. Her fanbase was very supportive and showered her with warm messages.

The outpouring of support from fans and professionals read:

"👏❤️👏❤️ Way to carve out your own space to do you, sister. Every now and again ya gonna let people know. And ya just did. 🔥❤️ Keeeeeeeeep going, we’ve got you. Thick or thin. To the end."

"Love this and you look great 👏👏"

"Queen 👑👑"

"People really say that? That’s crazy. Like super crazy."

Many fans pointed out that VanZant was in no way fat or obese as the negative comments read, but rather was at her natural body weight:

"You aren’t fat….just looking healthy. Just stay in physical shape and you’ll be fine. Fitness is key not weight."

"Our society doesn’t even know what a healthy person should look like"

One fan also mentioned the superficial nature of social media and the futile nature of seeking validation from it:

"You don't have to explain yourself to anyone, social media can be cruel and unrealistic"

"If you’re fat then I’m screwed😂 you look great. Happy and healthy is all that matters. Carry on, live free❤️"

Check out all the comments in the screenshot below:

Comments on Paige VanZant's Instagram post. [via Instagram @paigevanzant]

Paige VanZant next fight: when is '12 Gauge' fighting next?

Paige VanZant last competed in the UFC in 2020 against Amanda Ribas at UFC 251. She lost the fight via an armbar submission and left the promotion soon after.

VanZant signed on with Bare Knuckle Fight Championship a month after her UFC departure for a reported four-fight contract worth over $1 million. However, the BKFC stint has not gone to plan with her losing both her opening fights against Britain Hart and former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich.

A third fight was scheduled against Charisa Sigala on October 15, 2022, but was canceled a week prior.

Paige VanZant has also made multiple appearances for All Elite Wrestling with her last appearance being well over a year ago in May 2022.

Poll : 0 votes