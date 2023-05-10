Paige VanZant claps back at haters calling her "pregnant and fat as f**k" after she gained 20+ pounds

Paige VanZant recently lashed out at "haters" who have ridiculed her for her weight gain during her time away from the promotion. The star says that she has gained approximately over 20 pounds and a "ton of happiness."

PVZ made her AEW debut in September 2021 and officially signed with the promotion in March 2022. She last competed at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May last year and has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since. Despite this, she still appears on the company's website as an active member of the roster.

In her absence, the former UFC fighter has received many hateful comments about her body. In retaliation, PVZ said the following in an Instagram post:

"The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight…. probably 20+ pounds but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a f*ck ton of happiness. I see every single comment on my YouTube channel about how I look pregnant, obese, fat as f*ck, and won’t be able to fit through a door soon. But one thing I have always remembered. Happy people ain’t haters and haters ain’t happy."

At the end of the day, Paige VanZant's personal happiness is far more important than anyone else's opinion of her. So, hopefully, she has put an end to these fat-shaming comments with her recent post.

Is Paige VanZant returning to AEW?

Having been away from the promotion for an entire year, there are many questions about VanZant's future with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Nonetheless, company president Tony Khan has expressed his desire to bring her back.

In an interview with Will Washington of Grapsody, Khan said that he would love to have VanZant in AEW on a regular basis. Fightful Select later confirmed this and added that PVZ would need to have the right opponent to face off against when she returns, not just any name on the roster.

Whether Paige VanZant will return remains to be seen. For the time being, she seems focused on her ventures outside of pro wrestling.

