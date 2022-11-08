Jim Cornette has claimed that former UFC star Paige VanZant doesn't have the drive to be a professional wrestler in AEW.

VanZant made her wrestling debut on the September 15, 2021, edition of Dynamite as part of Dan Lambert's American Top Team. She officially signed a contract with the company on March 4 and aligned with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. The trio successfully defeated Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo and Frankie Kazarian at Double or Nothing 2022.

Since the trios match, VanZant has disappeared from television without an explanation. On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager noted that the MMA fighter seemingly has no clue about her wrestling career.

"She's [PVZ] gorgeous but remember she had no (...) it didn't seem like awareness of what the f**k was going on around her in wrestling remember?," Cornette said. [22:29 - 22:38]

Cornette added that VanZant might not have the dedication to carve out a successful career in the business.

"Paige probably doesn't have the dedication to the business apparently so I think we got to let Paige be free and fly away," he added. [22:52 - 22:59]

Besides being an AEW wrestler, VanZant is a bare-knuckle boxer who performs for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Paige VanZant's AEW future seems uncertain

Speaking about a potential return to AEW, Paige VanZant noted that she expects to make a comeback soon. She even joked about begging Tony Khan to bring her back on TV.

However, a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that VanZant's name has "disappeared" from discussions regarding an in-ring return.

VanZant had a stellar outing in her first wrestling match in May. However, it remains to be seen if she will be brought back now that the American Top Team and Men of the Year are no longer around.

