"We are all waiting for this fight" - Fans play matchmaker for Khamzat Chimaev following UFC star's two-fight demands

Khamzat Chimaev has been away from the octagon for almost a year and has now taken to social media to demand that the UFC give him two fights before the end of the year. The message was received well by fans who rushed bombarded the undefeated contender with potential matchups as they eagerly await his return.

'Borz' quickly established himself as one of the most popular prospects in the sport when he bulldozed his way into the octagon on July 15, 2020. The Swede would alternate between two weight divisions and make easy work of his opponents, with his only tough outing under the UFC banner coming against former title challenger Gilbert Burns.

Less than 24 hours ago, Khamzat Chimaev took to Twitter to announce his interest in fighting in both Paris and Abu Dhabi later this year, prompting fans to provide him with potential opponents for both dates.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev I am ready to fight in paris ready to fight after in abu dhabi let me smash somebody @ufc I am ready to fight in paris ready to fight after in abu dhabi let me smash somebody @ufc

For his clash at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, supporters continued to push the rumored bout between himself and Kamaru Usman, which looks more and more likely with each passing week.

Alongside the Kamaru Usman requests, fans got creative with a number of possible matchups that would somewhat make sense for Chimaev.

When he next steps into the cage, it will be the freestyle wrestler's first outing since his one-sided catchweight victory over fan favorite Kevin Holland at UFC 279 last September.

Khamzat Chimaev's ideal return date: When are UFC Paris and UFC Abu Dhabi?

Khamzat Chimaev has long been linked with a return at UFC 294 which takes place in Abu Dhabi on October 21 and those rumors remain.

Although all signs point to the star competing on that date, he has now presented a plan to the promotion that would see him compete at the UFC Paris Fight Night event just one month prior.

On September 2, the company returns to France for what is expected to be a great European card, though just one bout has been confirmed for the date. Currently, a heavyweight clash between Ciryl Gane and Sergei Spivak is the sole fight confirmed for the event and is likely to main event the card.

