What channel is UFC 263 on tonight?

UFC 263 is all set to go down as one of the most iconic cards of 2021 this Saturday. The pay-per-view main card will feature two title fights. In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo will face Brandon Moreno in a rematch as he puts his flyweight title on the line. The main event features another rematch, with Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori running it back, this time for the middleweight title.

The two last fought three years ago in a fight that ended in a split-decision victory in favor of 'The Last Stylebender.' Marvin Vettori feels he was robbed of his victory that night and hopes to settle the score by taking over Adesanya's middleweight throne.

Preceding the co-main event, the veteran fighter out of Stockton, Nate Diaz, will make his comeback against one of the most dangerous welterweights on the UFC roster, Leon Edwards. The two will fight in a first-of-its-kind five-round non-title, non-main-event featured bout.

UFC 263: Television and streaming

USA

Fans in the USA can catch UFC 263 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. While the early prelims and prelims will be readily available on ESPN+, fans will have to order the pay-per-view to access the main event for the evening. The ESPN+ subscription plan can be purchased at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. The PPV cost for the main card of UFC 263 is $69.99.

UK

Fans in the UK can catch main card action on BT Sport 1 HD. The event will also stream live on the BT Sport app and website. Monthly pass for BT Sport is available at £25 per month.

India

MMA fans in India can catch the main event of UFC 263 live on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). These channels can be accessed through cable or DTH operators.

The main card will also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app. The premium membership is available for ₹299 for three months, ₹699 for six months, and ₹999 for twelve months.

