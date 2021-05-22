What channel is UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt on tonight?

The UFC Apex arena will host yet another Fight Night this Saturday. The main event of the card will feature former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt going up against No. 3-ranked 135-pounder Rob Font.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt - TV and Live Streaming

Getting a UFC Fight Pass subscription, which is available at $9.99 monthly and $95.99 annually, is one of the easiest ways to watch a Fight Night event.

The following are the channels and streaming platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom and India where you can watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt.

USA

The entire UFC Vegas 27 fight card will be available for live streaming on ESPN+ for the US audience. A subscription for ESPN+ can be purchased at $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year.

The prelims will begin in the USA at 4 PM ET/1 OM PT, followed by the main card from 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

UK

UFC Vegas 27 will be telecast in the UK on BT Sport 1 as well as on the BT Sport app and website. Viewers can watch the event with a no-contract monthly pass available at £25 that allows access to a wide range of sporting events offered by BT Sports platforms.

The UFC Vegas 27 preliminary card begins in the UK on Saturday, May 22 at 9 PM BST. The main card will start at midnight on Sunday, May 23.

India

The UFC Vegas 27 main card will be broadcast in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), which can be accessed through a local cable or DTH connection. The event will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website that viewers can access with a premium subscription, available at Rs. 299 for 3 months, Rs. 699 for 6 months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

It will be Sunday in India by the time UFC Vegas 27 starts. The preliminary card will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, followed by the main card at 4:30 AM IST.