UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently spoke out against competing fighters betting their purses against each other. He questioned whether any fighters had actually followed through with such bets and urged fighters to stop making such claims, calling it both unrealistic and unwise.

McGregor stressed that fighting is a challenging and unpredictable sport, where luck can play a significant role in determining the outcome of a match. Therefore, making bold statements about betting one's purse against an opponent is not only unrealistic but also ''stupid".

'The Notorious' advised his fellow competitors to focus on training hard and earning money through their hard work and dedication. Conor McGregor further added that fighters should take pride in their earnings and enjoy the fruits of their labor without taking unnecessary risks:

"Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed thru? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And it’s stupid. Train hard. Fight hard. Earn your dough. And then enjoy it. God bless."

Conor McGregor's remarks brought attention to the potential dangers of betting in the UFC. Although betting is not prohibited within the sport, fighters should be cautious when it comes to placing bets on their own fights.

While the UFC's betting policy permits fighters to wager on their own performances, it strictly prohibits them from betting on their opponents. The reasoning behind this rule is implicit: betting against oneself could lead to the fighter not giving his or her all during the match, potentially compromising the integrity of the sport.

Conor McGregor's social media hoopla falls short as he fails to crack Forbes' list of billionaires

Despite claims on social media that Conor McGregor had become a billionaire, the renowned fighter did not make it onto Forbes' billionaire list this year. Forbes publishes a yearly list featuring individuals who possess a net worth exceeding $1 billion. This includes prominent figures from the worlds of business, sports, and entertainment, such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Michael Jordan.

In 2021, McGregor sold a majority stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskeys for $600 million, leading to his public claims that he was nearing the $1 billion mark. However, Forbes' list for the year did not include the former two-division UFC champion.

Despite the massive fortune he has accrued through various business ventures and his success in the octagon, according to Forbes' calculations, McGregor's net worth fell short of the billion-dollar benchmark.

