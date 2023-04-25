What is the current status of Gervonta Davis' hit and run case? Here's the latest update

Gervonta Davis' hit and run case will come to a close on May 5th.

'Tank' returned to the ring over the weekend on Showtime pay-per-view. There, Davis finally faced his longtime rival, Ryan Garcia. 'KingRy' had called to face the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion for years, and finally got his wish fulfilled Saturday night.

Sadly for the lightweight star, he wound up being dominated over the weekend. While Garcia came out with some big shots in round one, he was quickly dropped in the next frame. He attempted to get his legs under him but finished in round seven with a body shot.

With that, Gervonta Davis secured the biggest win of his career. The bout was a good night of business as well, as many saw the lightweight champion's win as a crowning moment for him. However, that star power could be temporary, as he's slated to be sentenced next month.

In November 2020, the star reportedly hit a car with four occupants and quickly fled the scene. In February, Davis accepted a plea deal. He admitted to leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify the owner of property damage, driving on a suspended license, and running a red light.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis has now pled guilty to four traffic offences in a plea deal in relation to his hit-and-run case from 2020. His sentencing is set for May 5th, so won't affect plans for the potential fight vs Ryan Garcia on April 15th. [ Gervonta Davis has now pled guilty to four traffic offences in a plea deal in relation to his hit-and-run case from 2020. His sentencing is set for May 5th, so won't affect plans for the potential fight vs Ryan Garcia on April 15th. [ @BaltimoreBanner ‼️ Gervonta Davis has now pled guilty to four traffic offences in a plea deal in relation to his hit-and-run case from 2020. His sentencing is set for May 5th, so won't affect plans for the potential fight vs Ryan Garcia on April 15th. [@BaltimoreBanner]

On May 5th, the champion will be sentenced. As a result of the charges, he faces prison time and fines.

Gervonta Davis hit and run case: Will this impact his next fight?

Due to Gervonta Davis' hit-and-run case, 'Tank' might spend some time on the sidelines.

The lightweight star called to face Devin Haney following the fight, as 'The Dream' has business to tend to later this month with Vasiliy Lomachenko. However, those plans could absolutely be ruined by Davis' case next month.

While the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion accepted a plea deal in February, this is far from the first time that he's had legal issues. Davis has had several arrests in the past, including one as recently as last December. However, those charges were later dropped.

Nonetheless, even if Gervonta Davis is sentenced to prison time, it likely won't impact his career much. Ironically, the situation is most comparable to Floyd Mayweather's. In June 2012, 'Money' served a 90-day prison sentence relating to a misdemeanor battery charge

Ultimately, that prison time didn't impact the former champion's career, as he was back for a clash against Robert Guerrero the following May.

