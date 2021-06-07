What is an exhibition match in boxing and was Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul one?

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fought in an exhibition match on June 6, 2021. The fight went the distance, and there was no result as there were no judges present to score the fight. Even though it did seem like the veteran boxer had the upper hand, Logan Paul impressed everyone with his performance.

An exhibition match is defined as a sports match that is not part of a competition but instead serves to demonstrate the players' skills. This wasn't any different. Logan Paul and Mayweather fought at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with definite rules that made it an exhibition bout.

Florida State Boxing Commission had announced the rules for the boxing match earlier. Mike Raimondi revealed what they were:

1) There will be no judges for the exhibition.

2) No official winner will be read at the end of the match.

3) Knockouts will be legalized. However, it will be up to the referee’s discretion.

4) There will be eight three-minute rounds during the exhibition.

5) The boxers will wear no headgear.

6) The boxing gloves will weigh 12 oz.

Mayweather vs. Paul rules, per Florida commission:



— No judges

— No official winner read

— Knockouts legal

— KO up to ref discretion

— No headgear

— 12 oz. gloves

— Eight 3-minute rounds — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 2, 2021

The dimensions of the fight changed, and the set of rules diminished its meaning, but fans still soared to watch the event. It was a great success in terms of pay-per-view buys, and both of the fighters walked away with a lot of money for their troubles. Other notable exhibition matches include the one between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Also Read: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul full fight card results and video highlights

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather ends with no official winner

The fight lasted the entire eight rounds, and people were pleasantly surprised by Logan Paul's performance. However, Floyd outstruck him with power shots and landed more strikes in total. He also had a better efficiency percentage than Logan Paul, and if the judges were indeed present, the result would have been a foregone conclusion.

Here are the stats from the #FloydvsLogan bout 👀 pic.twitter.com/PSdeUqIIwI — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 7, 2021

It was a great performance from Logan Paul, and he can take away some decent notes and lessons from his performance to get better in any upcoming fights.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Avinash Tewari