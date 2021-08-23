Create
What is Jared Cannonier's net worth?

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier v Gastelum
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier v Gastelum
Modified Aug 23, 2021, 05:17 AM ET

1 hr ago

News

Jared Cannonier's estimated net worth as of August 2021 is $1 million.

'The Killa Gorilla' competes in the UFC middleweight division. He recently fought Kelvin Gastelum and defeated the 29-year-old via unanimous decision in a competitive and highly technical five-round main event on UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum.

As per Sports Daily, Jared Cannonier's total career earnings have been reported to be $1,139,000. The addition to the previous figure of $973,000 comes from the payout of his fight against Kelvin Gastelum. He bagged a reported $161,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay) from his contest against Gastelum. This was the biggest pay-day of Cannonier's career.

The other big payout that 'The Killa Gorilla' took home was from his fight against Jack Hermansson. The former U.S. military man took home a total of $151,000, including $70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus and $5,000 fight week incentive pay.

Jared Cannonier revealed he is broke in the post-fight interview after beating Kelvin Gastelum

Cannonier made headlines when he revealed that he was broke. In the post-fight interview after beating Gastelum, he said:

"I'm broke, so I need to fight. Hopefully, I get that title shot, but the right name might make me say yes."

The revelation came as a surprise to many, including the reigning middleweight titleholder, Israel Adesanya, who said:

"[Jared Cannonier] says he's broke, and yeah I don't think he should be broke, especially fighting at this level, and yeah..I hope he makes a lot of money this fight..."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh
