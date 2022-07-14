What did Joe Rogan and latest JRE guest Paul Virzi discuss about UFOs?

The guest on episode 1843 of the JRE podcast, comedian Paul Virzi, told Joe Rogan that his father encountered a UFO in 1973. Virzi stated that his family saw a flying saucer hovering in the sky very close to them:

"They are outside in Yonkers in a grass lot and my aunt, grandmother and mother are out there and they are screaming, 'Tommy, you've got to come out here'... He [Virzi's father] said 'Paul, sitting where I could throw a rock or shoot my gun at it... there's a fu**ing flying saucer.' "

The comedian further explained that, according to his father, the UFO had a blue tint around it. He added that his father felt like the flying saucer was messing up his perception of time:

"He said the timing of it was weird and his time perception during it... something was off with the time."

According to Virzi's father, the UFO was so quick that it vanished instantly from their sights. The duo went on to discuss and theorize why they believe such beings may perhaps be visiting Earth, each giving their own take on the matter.

It's pretty evident that UFOs are something that really captures the podcast host’s attention. Joe Rogan has discussed aliens and UFOs on multiple occasions on JRE.

Travis Walton tells Joe Rogan his experience as a captive of aliens

American forestry worker Travis Walton was allegedly abducted by aliens in 1975. In an episode of JRE, Walton told Joe Rogan about his experiences as a captive of the aliens.

The 69-year-old stated that he felt wounded and close to death when he regained his senses inside the UFO. Walton further added that he tried to attack the creatures and escape through a nearby doorway:

"The pain and the feeling that I was mortally wounded... I felt like I was dying. This is what really fueled the panic. When I finally laid eyes on these creatures... I was combative immediately... I just grabbed something from behind me, an object off of the shelf there and started swinging at them... I was planning on attacking more fully just making right past them, the only doorway I could see was on the other side of them."

Travis Walton also described the aliens as large-eyed hairless creatures. The 69-year-old said that he never saw the aliens talk. The American further explained that in recent years he had come to believe that the beings were perhaps telepathic.

