Jon Anik revealed his point-of-view of Colby Covington’s threats earlier this year.

Covington emerged from the shadows in March when he weighed in as the backup for the UFC 286 main event between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. Since then, ‘Chaos’ has received backlash for several controversial statements, including death threats made towards Anik, a beloved UFC commentator.

Anik addressed the situation during a recent interview with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell of Morning Kombat:

“I think you can argue he crossed the line, but I never felt particularly threatened. More so I felt the support from Jorge Masvidal and Jamahal Hill and a lot of other athletes, and I certainly appreciate that.”

Jon Anik continued by saying:

“I don’t know that you need to inject anybody’s kids into the equation, and there will come a point in time on Snapchat or somewhere else where my 11-year-old daughter is going to come across that clip and there will be some explaining to do. But by and large, Colby and I are good."

After Covington appeared at UFC 286, Dana White announced that ‘Chaos’ would be the next welterweight title challenger against Leon Edwards. During an onslaught of backlash about White’s decision, Anik showed support for Belal Muhammad for not getting the title shot, which led to threats from the former interim welterweight champion.

Jon Anik says he messaged Colby Covington privately to address the situation

There was an overwhelming amount of support for Jon Anik after he was threatened by Colby Covington. Luckily, the situation hasn’t escalated into anything physical. Although it’s unclear what was said, Anik revealed during the Morning Kombat interview that he did message Covington privately to discuss the situation:

“We have addressed it privately. We didn’t talk, we messaged each other. And it’s interesting because I’ve tried not to lean into it.”

Covington last fought in March 2022, defeating Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision. The rivalry spilled over into the streets, with Masvidal allegedly assaulting ‘Chaos’ at a restaurant in Miami. Since then, the former interim welterweight champion disappeared from the spotlight before appearing at UFC 286.

He is now waiting for an official date to take on Leon Edwards for the undisputed UFC welterweight championship.

