What is the nationality of UFC strawweight Mackenzie Dern?

Mackenzie Dern is an American UFC women's strawweight contender. She was born and brought up in Phoenix, Arizona. Dern is the daughter of renowned Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) practitioner Wellington Dias.

Dias moved to the United States from Rio de Janeiro and is in charge of the Megaton BJJ Academy in Phoenix. He trained Dern during her early MMA days.

Mackenzie Dern is strongly influenced by Brazilian culture and is fluent in both English and Portuguese. Dern's accent has evolved over the years as she began frequently visiting Brazil.

Though many UFC fans have termed her accent 'fake,' Dern has maintained that she mostly speaks Portuguese in her household, especially after marrying Brazilian surfer Wesley Santos.

Here's the evolution of Mackenzie Dern's accent:

The 28-year-old Arizona native is currently ranked No.4 in the UFC strawweight division and No.12 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings. She holds a win-loss record of 11-2 in her MMA career.

Mackenzie Dern lost to Marina Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Vegas 39

Meanwhile, the No.6 women's strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez overpowered Mackenzie Dern to snatch a unanimous decision victory at UFC Vegas 39 at the world's biggest promotion's Apex facility on Saturday.

The two stars are expected to swap positions once the latest UFC divisional rankings are released.

The loss put an end to Dern's four-fight winning streak in the UFC. Her previous defeat came against No.11-ranked Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs. Waterson in October 2019.

On the other hand, Marina Rodriguez improved to 15-1-2 with the result against Mackenzie Dern. The only loss of her career was against former women's strawweight champion and current No.3 contender Carla Esparza at UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Till in July 2020.

Rodriguez also has two draws so far, against No.5-rranked women's flyweight contender Cynthia Calvillo in December 2019 and Randa Markos in September 2018.

