What is the relationship between Mike Tyson and the American rapper Eve?

Although the two celebrities do not share a personal or professional relationship, American rapper Eve Johan Cooper has revealed that Mike Tyson once made a pass at her during their first encounter.

Appearing on the radio show The Breakfast Club, Cooper narrated a story of Tyson hitting on her in the 90s.

"I was scared to death. I turned around and I was like, I’m only 17 years old. Like I was scared to death. And that was right after he bit homeboy’s ear. I was so scared, I will never forget that...N obody was coming at Mike. I just kept walking fast," said Eve Cooper.

Using the 'bit homeboy's ear' phrase, Eve is referring to the infamous incident when Mike Tyson bit his opponent Evander Holyfield's ear during a boxing match. 'Iron' was disqualified for his actions and lost the fight.

24 years ago, we lived through one of the most unexpected moments in boxing history. June 27, 1997. Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield II. pic.twitter.com/HTMLYOobOL — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) June 28, 2021

Eve is a rapper, singer and songwriter who released her first album, 'Let There Be Eve...Ruff Ryder's First Day', back in 1999. The album became so successful that Eve became only the third female rapper to ever secure the number one spot on Billboard 200.

The 42-year-old is also an actress known for her part in the Barbershop movie series. Apart from that, the Grammy Award winner has appeared in films like Whip It, The Woodsman and The Cookout.

Mike Tyson made his return to boxing against Roy Jones Jr.

After staying away from the sport for more than 15 years, Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring and took on fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing bout in November 2020.

Although 'Iron' was clearly the better fighter on the night, the fight, scored by the WBC, was declared a split draw.

After his impressive comeback, Tyson was rumored to fight Evander Holyfield in a trilogy bout, but due to monetary disputes, the negotiations fell through.

The two fighters had fought twice before and 'Iron' was on the losing end on both occasions.

Edited by Harvey Leonard