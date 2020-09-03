What's next for Alexa Grasso after impressive Flyweight debut? (Opinion)

Alexa Grasso put up an incredible performance in her flyweight debut against a competitive Ji Yeon Kim to pick up an impressive unanimous decision win to announce her return to the octagon. Grasso had an impressive UFC debut with a win over Heather Jo Clark at Ultimate Fighter Finale back in November of 2016. Since then, Grasso has taken on some of the most prominent names of the division in the form of Carla Esparza and Tatiana Suarez. Grasso has picked up 4 wins in her 7 fights inside the octagon, with two close decision losses to her name. She is a former top-contender at Invicta FC, and with a win over Ji Yeon Kim, she has sent a notice to the entire division.

Alexa Grasso is a former strawweight contender, having made her debut for UFC in the same division. However, Grasso missed weight in her last scheduled fight against Claudia Gadelha by over 3 pounds. In the aftermath of the fight being pulled out from the card, Grasso announced that she would compete at the Flyweight division going forward.

Ji Yeon Lee was looked at as a serious threat to the division after picking up a brutal KO victory against Nadia Kassem at UFC 243. Grasso looked impressive inside the octagon and showed great footwork. She was able to land more significant strikes and brilliantly changed levels in the later rounds. Grasso ended the third round with brutal ground and pound, winning all the rounds in the judges' scorecards.

There were several exciting moments in the fight, most notably Grasso's perfectly executed superman punch in the second round. Grasso mentioned in the post-fight interview about her grappling and showed great courage on the ground in her debut fight at the Flyweight division.

Can Alexa Grasso fast-track to the UFC Flyweight Championship?

The likelihood of that happening anytime soon is relatively less. However, we could see Alexa Grasso take on a top-ranked opponent next. Alexa Grasso has currently ranked #14in the UFC Flyweight rankings. With exciting options in the form of Andrea Lee, Maycee Barber, and Alexis Davis, the future looks bright for Alexa Grasso at the Flyweight division.

With notable victories over Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Randa Markos, Alexa Grasso has proved her mettle inside the UFC octagon. She could find herself in title contention with a couple more victories in the UFC Flyweight division. Alexa Grasso returned after almost a year since her Fight of the Night performance against Carla Esparza back at UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Rodrigues back in September of 2019. She could be looking at making a quick turnaround, and close 2020 with another victory to her name.