What's next for Bo Nickal after Reinier de Ridder loss at UFC Des Moines? Exploring the American wrestling savant's options for his next fight 

Bo Nickal got a taste of elite competition at UFC Des Moines. The surging prospect ran into the seasoned Reinier de Ridder this past weekend, and the results didn't favor him. The Dutchman folded Nickal with a perfectly timed body shot in the second round. With this, he ended his unbeaten streak and, according to many, silenced the hype for now.

The first round of the fight proved to be a competitive battle as Nickal pressed forward and imposed his wrestling early. But de Ridder remained composed, defending takedowns and gradually finding his rhythm.

In the second round, he capitalized on a brief opening with a perfectly placed body shot that ended the contest. As the talks around Nickal's hype quickly took over social media, the reality of elite MMA set in fast, and de Ridder walked away with title contention rights in the future.

Now comes the hard part. What does the UFC do with Bo Nickal?

What's next for Bo Nickal?

Despite the loss, Bo Nickal remains a top prospect, no question. But this loss underlines that he may not be ready to face the top 10 of the division yet. The UFC needs to rebuild him with care, not throw him into the fire again.

Tossing him in with the likes of veterans like Sean Strickland or Robert Whittaker could spell trouble. Even surging contenders like Nassourdine Imavov or Caio Borralho might be a bridge too far at this point. Those guys are seasoned, well-rounded, and fully capable of shutting him down and hurting his long-term potential. There are, however, a few names that make sense.

Azamat Bekoev is a smart matchup. He’s 20–3, recently beat Ryan Loder on the same Des Moines card, and his return timeline could align with Nickal’s. Stylistically, Bekoev brings power and experience but could struggle against Nickal's wrestling and top control. It’s a stern test, but a fair one.

Christian Leroy Duncan is another intriguing option. The Brit has explosive striking and movement, but he’s been inconsistent. He’s 11–2 and just picked up a win in London. His striking versus Nickal’s grappling would be the perfect litmus test for where the American really stands in a rounded MMA contest.

Then there’s Chris Curtis. A grizzled veteran and divisional gatekeeper, who's fought the who's who of the division. He’s coming off a loss to Roman Kopylov, but he’s still dangerous and durable. If Nickal can control Curtis and avoid the big counters, he might walk away with a meaningful win and regain some momentum.

Anyone below that tier would be a step too low and do little for his development.

Can Bo Nickal bounce back from the loss against Reinier de Ridder?

But can Bo Nickal bounce back? Absolutely!

One loss doesn’t end a career, and for some fighters, it defines the next chapter. He’s still only seven fights in, and if history is proof, we've seen with fighters like Charles Oliveira, who got better with experience.

His wrestling is world-class, and his mindset, by all accounts, remains sharp. The key is how he adapts. Can he evolve his striking? Can he learn to control distance, pace, and maintain composure in dirty exchanges better? These are the real questions for now.

If Nickal stays disciplined and uses this setback as fuel, the way great fighters do, he’ll be back. The hype was never the problem. The timing was, and the UFC should rebuild him the right way.

Abhishek Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work.

