Jairzinho Rozenstruik picked up an impressive victory over former champion Junior dos Santos at UFC 252. Rozenstruik was coming off a brutal KO loss over future title contender Francis Ngannou at UFC 249. However, Rozenstruik made a great return as he put up an incredible performance against former Champion dos Santos this past weekend. With this win, Rozenstruik has once again put himself in the title contention with notable victories over Alistair Overeem, Andrei Arlovski, and Junior dos Santos.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is a former kickboxing Champion with an impeccable record of 76 wins and just 8 losses to his name. He remains undefeated in his 12 fights inside the octagon barring the sole loss to Francis Ngannou. It will be interesting to see where Jairzinho goes from here, considering Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes are both eyeing a title fight and are scheduled to face each other in October. Jairzinho is currently ranked #4 in the UFC heavyweight rankings.

What's next for Jairzinho Rozenstruik?

UFC 252: Dos Santos v Rozenstruik

Jairzinho Rozenstruik deserves a shot at the Championship belt after Francis Ngannou. However, he could look to wait for Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis. Curtis Blaydes is on a four fight win-streak with his most recent victory coming over Alexander Volkov. Blaydes also has a TKO win over Junior dos Santos to his name. Derrick Lewis is coming off a spectacular TKO win over Aleksei Oleinik.

There's an argument to be made that the winner of this fight could face the Heavyweight Champion next. It's interesting to see where does Jairzinho Rozenstruik stand in the race to the heavyweight gold. Both Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik have only lost to Francis Ngannou in their MMA career. Derrick Lewis has a win over Francis Ngannou in a lackluster fight where Lewis picked up a unianous decision win over th #1 ranked heavyweight.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik could also be looking at fighting the loser of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou. It will be interesting to see him fare against Miocic if Francis is able to dethrone Stipe. Addiotionally, Rozenstruik vs Ngannou rematch is always a great option. Ngannou picked up a brutal KO win over Rozenstruik back at UFC 249 in under 20 seconds of the very first round. In the post-match interview, Rozenstruik expressed his wish to face Ngannou if he is the Champion in a rematch, and opened up the idea of facing anybody who is next to get to the Hevyweight gold.

Jarizinho Rozenstruik is talented, experienced, and still a very young prospect in the MMA world. It will be interesting to see his jouney in the heavyweight division going forward.