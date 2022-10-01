What's next for Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee after ONE on Prime Video 2?

After three epic fights between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee, one thing is evidently clear. These two were made for each other. They just have each other’s number, we can leave it at that.

While the majority of fans and observers are split down the middle as to who won this close but fiery strawweight contest, Xiong got the benefit of the judges’ nod to retain her ONE women’s strawweight world title.

The focus now shifts to what could be next for both athletes. This is obviously a tough one to swallow for Angela Lee, who remains adamant that she did enough to win the fight. Xiong, on the other hand, is likely satisfied with her victory but would have preferred a more decisive finish.

While the easy route is for these two to go at it again in an immediate rematch, and to be fair to Xiong, with Angela Lee’s atomweight strap on the line in a fourth fight, there are other options at play.

Let’s take a look at a few possibilities for both women in the aftermath of ONE on Prime Video 2.

Xiong Jing Nan

The undisputed ONE women’s strawweight world champion employed a boxing-heavy strategy to repeatedly tag Lee with clubbing left and right hooks. It’s clear as day that Xiong’s reign in the strawweight division could remain unchallenged for quite a long time. She’s beaten everyone, and there aren’t many big new names that she hasn’t already faced.

That being said, Xiong did express her interest in making a rather permanent move down to atomweight a few months ago. That opens up a myriad of possibilities for the 125-pound champ.

There are showdowns with Stamp Fairtex and Seo Hee Ham that would be absolutely fan-friendly striking spectacles. Imagine Xiong trading punches with Stamp for 15 minutes, or exchanging bombs with Seo.

Then there are some other interesting stylistic matchups against Alyona Rassohyna and Denice Zamboanga. All in all, Xiong moving down to atomweight is a good thing and will likely produce a number of interesting matchups in the future.

Angela Lee

This one is eerily similar to younger brother Christian’s situation with Ok Rae Yoon in late 2021. The difference is, the trilogy fight with Xiong was much closer, it seemed. There’s no doubt Angela Lee will be making a bit of noise to try and set up an outright rematch for the strawweight belt. And fans for sure would not mind seeing them go at it again for a fourth time.

But if that’s not in her immediate future, Lee isn’t without options. She has plenty of worthy challengers who would be great fights for her atomweight gold.

Obviously sitting at the top of the heap is No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee, who defeated Denice Zamboanga to win the ONE women’s atomweight world grand prix, and again in a rematch months later. Ham is the clear next challenger to Lee’s throne, and that is undoubtedly the next fight to make.

If that’s not in the cards, then a showdown with rising atomweight contender Tiffany Teo is a salivating proposition. Teo beat former top-five atomweight Ritu Phogat by first-round sub just the other night to announce her arrival at atomweight, and she’s made it known that a fight against Angela Lee is what she’s after.

Poll : 0 votes