Watch: Denice Zamboanga & Ham Seo Hee's Intense Rivalry 

The intense rivalry between Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee was one for the ages. On ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the organization paid tribute by uploading a video highlighting the highly entertaining, though somewhat controversial, rivalry that started during the quarter-finals of the ONE Atomweight Women's Grand Prix.

"Relive ALL the action from both heated clashes between Filipina superstar Denice Zamboanga and #2-ranked women’s atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee!"

The two fighters first met in September 2021 as part of the first round of the atomweight Grand Prix. After 15 incredibly hard fought minutes, Ham Seo Hee was awarded the victory via a razor-close split decision. A dejected Zamboanga broke down in tears.

Later during the post-fight virtual media event, the Filipino fighter said that she disagreed with the decision.

"I don’t know what to say. I’m so speechless right now. For me I clearly won the fight unanimously,"

So distraught by the loss, Zamboanga called for ONE Championship to review the bout in hopes that the decision would be reversed.

"If they can review my fight and decide who really won, that would be great because for me I really did my best and everything. I reviewed my fight, she didn’t do anything. I had the control, I even took her striking. I still can’t believe it."

ONE Championship obliged and opened a review of the result, but in the end, the promotion's competition committee voted to uphold the decision.

Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee settle the score at ONE X

At ONE Championship's 10th anniversary event ONE X, Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Lee squared off once again, this time leaving no questions unanswered. After all of the controversy surrounding their 2021 contest, the South Korean fighter left no doubt in the minds of the fans and judges with a dominant 15 minute performance that netted her a unanimous decision win over her rival.

Following her definitive win against Zamboanga, Ham Seo Hee called for a title shot against the winner of Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex, which took place later that evening.

"I believe I beat the official number one contender, which is Denice, so I believe the next would be the winner between Angela [Lee] and Stamp [Fairtex] later."

Lee would go on to successfully defend her title against Fairtex, winning the bout via second-round submission. No announcement has been made as to Lee's next opponent, but as the No. 2 ranked atomweight, Ham Seo Hee could certainly find herself with a title opportunity in the near future.

