Watch: Stamp Fairtex training with Kru Ram

Stamp Fairtex is in the gym and getting ready for her next fight. The Fairtex Training Center recently shared a video of Stamp hitting pads with Kru Ram. One can see the former Atomweight champion punch and kick, also twerk, in this video.

The Fairtex Training Center wrote:

"Stamp wants to put her stamp on the world. That means she can't and won't stop training. Check her out today."

Watch Stamp Fairtex training in this video:

Stamp began her career at the Fairtex Training Center. This has brought her success in combat sports. She held two titles in ONE Championship across Muay Thai and Kickboxing before she was even 23.

In 2021, she earned the Women's Atomweight Grand Prix championship title by submitting Ritu Phogat, a Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning Wrestler, via Armbar, in the finals. In 2022, she challenged for the undisputed Atomweight title against reigning champion Angela Lee.

'Unstoppable' Lee was able to add another title defense to her record at ONE X when she submitted Stamp Fairtex in the second round. Though she lost in her first attempt at ONE MMA gold, there are those who believe Stamp will earn a title in her career.

Rodtang talks Stamp Fairtex

Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon recently discussed Stamp's MMA aspirations. Despite losing, he said, it is not the end of the road. Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Rodtang explained:

“Yes, I think she can [still become the MMA world champion] if she has a decisive goal and keeps improving her skills and techniques. I think it’s not too hard for her because Stamp is a hard worker. She is determined. She has proven that she has greatly improved her MMA, as seen in the world Grand Prix.”

The young Thai fighter still has ample time to improve her MMA skills. She has earned victories by both TKO and submission and continues to improve.

Stamp competes in the competitive women's atomweight division. She will likely take another fight in ONE Championship later this year, though no opponent is yet decided.

