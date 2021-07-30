What is the start time for UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland (July 31, 2021)?

UFC Vegas 33 is set to go down at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The event will be headlined by a middleweight bout between No.8-ranked Uriah Hall and No.11-ranked Sean Strickland.

Both fighters are on four-fight winning streaks. This will be Uriah Hall's first octagon outing since he faced Chris Weidman at UFC 261 in April. 'Prime Time' went home with a TKO victory without having to land a single strike, owing to his opponent's leg break. Sean Strickland, meanwhile, last fought Krzysztof Jotko in May at UFC Vegas 25 and secured a unanimous decision victory.

Middleweight contenders set to collide this Saturday 💢



[ #UFCVegas33 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/4V9yTpb920 — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2021

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 33, bantamweights Kyung-Ho Kang and Rani Yahya will meet in the cage. Chris Daukaus and Shamil Abdurakhimov were initially set to serve as co-headliners, but the fight was scrapped.

Take a look at all the UFC Vegas 33 predictions here.

UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland - Timings

Following are the timings for UFC Vegas 33 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. Due to the difference in time zone, the prelims and main card of the event will start at different hours in different locations.

USA

The prelims of UFC Vegas 33 start at 6 pm ET/ 3 pm PT on Saturday, July 31 in the United States, followed by the main card from 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.

UK

The UFC Vegas 33 prelims start at 11 pm BST on Saturday, July 31 in the United Kingdom, followed by the main card from 2 am BST on Sunday, August 1.

India

The event's prelims start at 3:30 am IST on Sunday, August 1 in India, followed by the main card at 6:30 am IST.

UFC Vegas 33 - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland.

Main Card

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland (Men's middleweight) - Main Event

Kyung-Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya (Men's bantamweight) - Co-main Event

Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula (Women's strawweight)

Niklas Stolze vs. Jared Gooden (Men's welterweight)

Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt (Men's welterweight)

Preliminary Card

Nicco Montano vs. Wu Yanan (Women's bantamweight)

Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (Men's featherweight)

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa Garcia (Men's lightweight)

Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka III (Men's featherweight)

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder (Women's strawweight)

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Trevin Jones (Men's bantamweight)

Philip Rowe vs. Orion Cosce (Men's welterweight)

Catch up with UFC president Dana White's pre-fight preview for UFC Vegas 33 below:

If you don’t know, now you know.



Hall vs Strickland is LIVE and FREE SATURDAY on @espn! #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/iFyTkuzE8h — danawhite (@danawhite) July 26, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard